Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

