Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share.

CPA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 228,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42. Copa has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $94.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

