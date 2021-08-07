CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $129.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

