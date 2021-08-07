Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%.
Shares of CFMS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.77.
In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,158 shares of company stock worth $100,372. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
