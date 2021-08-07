Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

Get Conformis alerts:

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,158 shares of company stock worth $100,372. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.