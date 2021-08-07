Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

