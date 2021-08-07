comScore (SCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCOR opened at $3.91 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

