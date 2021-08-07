Comparing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vitru alerts:

This table compares Vitru and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74%

This table compares Vitru and Aspen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.89 $10.11 million $0.52 32.71 Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.30 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -18.38

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Aspen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.53%. Aspen Group has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.00%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats Aspen Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.