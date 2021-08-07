Comparing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91%

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.86 $57.39 million $3.61 12.08

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

10X Capital Venture Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

