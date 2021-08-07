Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.