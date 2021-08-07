CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $19.00. CommScope shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 28,621 shares traded.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CommScope by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.