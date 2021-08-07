Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

CMA stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

