Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia Financial worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.