Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Columbia Care from $6.75 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.