Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,673.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.47 or 0.01321051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.44 or 0.00351481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00137680 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.