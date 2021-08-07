Colliers Securities Comments on DSP Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DSP Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSPG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

