Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.
COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Shares of COLL traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
