Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

COLL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of COLL traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,387. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

