Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 129,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,278. The company has a market capitalization of $476.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

