Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

