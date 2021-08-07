CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $423.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

