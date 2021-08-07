CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

