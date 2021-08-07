CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $266.50

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262.70 ($3.43), with a volume of 58443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.40).

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.41.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

