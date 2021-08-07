Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NET stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

