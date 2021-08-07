Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,862. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $1,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.