CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 24.2% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $21,873.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00037348 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,674,510 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

