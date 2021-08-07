Clipper Realty (CLPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLPR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

