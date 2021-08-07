Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.18.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,192 shares of company stock worth $117,098,144. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $383.47 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

