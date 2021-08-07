Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 1,335 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

