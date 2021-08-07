Clean Yield Group Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

