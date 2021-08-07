Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ASML by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $783.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $708.40. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.