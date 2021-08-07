Clean Yield Group Acquires New Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

