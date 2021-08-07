Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson Sells 2,168 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.