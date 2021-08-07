Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 1.3%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99.

About Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

