Citigroup Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Underperform

Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Zymergen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ ZY opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

