Citigroup Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $109.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

