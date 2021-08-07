Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYR. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PYR stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

