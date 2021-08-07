Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

