Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 59,470 Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Star Equity in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Equity alerts:

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.