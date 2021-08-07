Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.84.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. 3,906,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

