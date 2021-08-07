Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce $41.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.61 billion and the highest is $41.99 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.84.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.