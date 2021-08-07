CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.77 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.