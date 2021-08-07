CIBC Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

