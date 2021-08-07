Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.