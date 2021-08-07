Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,670 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chuy’s news, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,657. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

