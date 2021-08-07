ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $596.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.68. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

