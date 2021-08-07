Christopher H. Lake Sells 1,700 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher H. Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $17,350.00.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.16 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $918.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

