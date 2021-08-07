Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.