Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. 186,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.