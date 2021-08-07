Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt Sells 1,575 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,887.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,132.97 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,568.25.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.