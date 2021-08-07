China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 13,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

