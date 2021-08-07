China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “
ZNH traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 13,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $39.96.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
