China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 175.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Index were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Index during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIH opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. China Index Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered China Index from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

China Index Profile

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

